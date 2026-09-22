Takeaways: Brodzinski Keeps Making Case, Strome & Leonard Shine In Win Over Flyers

The Washington Capitals have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to sorting out their final roster spots, and Jonny Brodzinski knows that. So, after a strong showing just 24 hours prior, he made the most of his time on the ice again and led the way for a big preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Hershey.
Brodzinski stood out and scored twice, while Dylan Strome also added a multi-point game en route to a 5-2 win.
Here are the takeaways and what to know from the victory:
Brodzinski Keeps Making His Case
The Capitals will have hard decisions to make at the end of training camp when it comes to their fourth line and extra forwards, and Jonny Brodzinski is doing what he can so far to try and force the coaching staff's hand.
Brodzinski, playing in his second game in as many nights, had another strong showing for the Capitals, as he got to the open space, drove his line with Ethen Frank and Ivan Miroshnichenko, did a little bit of everything and cashed in on a wicked shot from the slot to give D.C. a key insurance goal in the third.
Minutes later, he connected with Martin Fehervary on a give-and-go before cutting to the left circle and firing home his second of the game.
Overall, the 33-year-old veteran, who'd made the full-time jump to the NHL with the New York Rangers last season, is a versatile player with good attention to detail who is making quite a case to start the season up with the big club.
Strome & Leonard Put On Show In Hershey
Over the summer, Dylan Strome worked on his hockey IQ and fine-tuning different areas of his game. The results showed as he showcased his speed and skill in his first game of the preseason on Monday.
First, the 29-year-old got the power play going in the opening frame, and then, in the second, he called his own number on a 2-on-1 rush with Jordan Kyrou for his second of the night.
Strome finished the night with a goal and assist and was far and away one of D.C.'s best players on the ice. He also wore the "A" as he continues to play a key leadership role.
Not only was he on top of his game, but he also helped drive his top line with Andrew Cristall and Ryan Leonard, who also had an impressive night.
The rising sophomore, who signed an eight-year extension before camp, got on the board with his trademark shot, sniping a rocket top corner past Joseph Woll late in the first.
Leonard drove quite a bit of the play over the course of the night, using his skating and vision to generate chances. He also drew an early penalty and added a spark to the power play, and led the team with four shots.
The 21-year-old was the Capitals' fastest player last season and ranked in the 99th percentile league-wide in top speed, and it looks like he's added another step going into this year, too.
Protas-Protas-Kyrou Line Stands Out As Kyrou Makes Caps Debut
One of the points of emphasis for Spencer Carbery going into Monday's contest was finally seeing his third line of the Protas brothers and Jordan Kyrou in action. They didn't disappoint.
Ilya Protas looked very, very comfortable as the center on that line, having no issues driving the play, finding his teammates and using his speed and size to command the ice. Of course, having older brother and Aliaksei Protas, who thrives at 5-on-5, on his wing helps, but a lot of credit goes to the rising rookie.
Then, there was the addition of Kyrou, which added quite a bit of a spark to that line. The 28-year-old, who was acquired this summer for Connor McMichael, Milton Gästrin and a draft pick, looked strong in his D.C. debut, moving his feet, cycling well with the Protas brothers, getting to the inside and making things happen as he finished with an assist.
Cristall Gets Game Misconduct For Cross Check
Andrew Cristall not only wanted to show what he could do in game action skating on a top line with Strome and Leonard, but he also showed the coaching staff that he's willing to stick up for his teammates. Unfortunately, it led to a game misconduct after a dangerous cross-check.
After Leonard was taken hard into the boards by Hunter McDonald, Cristall retaliated and came to his teammate's defense, cross-checking McDonald in the neck/face area. It led to a major scrum along the boards, and Cristall ultimately received a cross-checking major and game misconduct.
It's a tough circumstance for rising prospect, who is on the fringe and wanted to impress as he looks to be a dark horse and be an option for NHL time this season.
Top Shelf Takes
- Charlie Lindgren made 12 saves on 14 shots before Clay Stevenson took over in the second half of the game, finishing the night with six saves on six shots.
- Josh Dunne also looked solid, as he pays good attention to detail.
- Ryan Chesley had three assists and was efficient breaking the puck out on defense.