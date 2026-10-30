The Capitals Need More Jack St. Ivanys, Not Dylan Larkin

Washington Capitals
438 Members•3,977 Posts
Brian Bradshaw Sevald - Imagn Images
Brian Bradshaw Sevald - Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 5:20 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 5:20 PM
Jack St. Ivany is showing the Capitals the value of a player who wants to be in Washington, and why adding Dylan Larkin's talent may not be worth the baggage.
The Washington Capitals just got a pretty good reminder that they don't need Dylan Larkin.
His name is Jack St. Ivany.
Two games into his Capitals career, the 27-year-old defenseman has four assists. But the production isn't even the most encouraging part. When Washington claimed him off waivers, St. Ivany made it clear he was grateful for the opportunity. He wanted to be here. He wanted to prove himself. He was willing to do whatever it took to earn his place.
And he's following through.
That's the kind of player you want in your locker room. Washington has enough going for it without importing someone else's problems. Larkin might bring an impressive résumé, but the Capitals don't need his baggage. St. Ivany is already showing them what a player who genuinely wants to be here can bring.
And that's something Washington shouldn't overlook.
After promising forever, Larkin reportedly requested a trade privately, apparently hoping to keep the situation under wraps. He initially had a limited list of preferred destinations before expanding it to include other contenders. But there's a reason a deal hasn't materialized. Larkin is a good player, but apparently not good enough for top teams to surrender a significant package of players or valuable draft capital to get him. Eventually, he had another tantrum and told Red Wings he would no longer play until he was traded, resulting in a suspension without pay.
Players are entitled to want a change. Nobody is saying Larkin has to be happy in Detroit. But he has a contract, and he's legally obligated to honor it. Being unhappy doesn't mean you get to stop doing your job.
Matt Duchene showed that when he begrudgingly reported to training camp with the Colorado Avalanche. He wasn't thrilled to be there, but he showed up and played. He even scored the first goal of the season. That's what being a professional looks like. You may not like your situation, but you still have a responsibility to the team paying you.
Larkin, on the other hand, has made this about what he wants. He can sit out and pout if that's what he chooses, but Detroit doesn't have to bend to his demands. The Red Wings hold the contract, they hold the leverage, and they can let this drag on as long as they want. Larkin may want out, but that doesn't mean Detroit has to make it easy for him.
And that's exactly the kind of situation Washington should think twice about bringing into its locker room.
There's no denying Larkin's talent. He's an established center who could make an impact on the ice. But talent isn't the only thing that matters, especially for a team that has built so much of its identity around commitment, accountability and loyalty.
Alex Ovechkin has spent his entire NHL career in Washington. Nicklas Backstrom did the same. Those relationships mean something. They helped establish an identity that goes beyond wins and losses, and it's worth protecting.
The Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup championship wasn't built on star power alone. Ovechkin and the team's biggest names delivered, but players like Backstrom, Brett Connolly and Lars Eller played important roles, too. Backstrom spent his entire NHL career in Washington, while Connolly and Eller provided valuable contributions when the team needed them most.
Washington needed contributions throughout its lineup, and it got them. It also had players who understood what it meant to be part of the organization, players who bought into the culture and helped make it what it was.
St. Ivany doesn't have to become another Connolly or Eller overnight. He just has to keep doing what he's doing: embracing his role, playing with purpose and making the most of the opportunity Washington gave him.
The Capitals should want more of that.
They don't need to chase every big name that becomes available, particularly when the potential cost extends beyond draft picks, prospects or money. Sometimes, the chemistry of a locker room is worth protecting.
Larkin might be able to help a team on the ice. But Washington has to consider what comes with bringing him aboard, and whether that's a price worth paying.
St. Ivany has given the Capitals four assists in two games and, perhaps more importantly, a reason to appreciate the kind of player they just added.
He wanted to be here. He's proving it.
The Capitals don't need Dylan Larkin. They need players who want to be Washington Capitals. And most importantly, players who aren't full of themselves.
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy