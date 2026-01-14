Tom Wilson Cleared For Contact, Could Return For Capitals vs. Sharks

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals could see Tom Wilson back in the mix in the next 24 hours.
Wilson upgraded to contact for Washington's practice on Wednesday, wearing a regular jersey and taking power play reps and fine-tuning different areas of his game.
"He's potential for tomorrow," coach Spencer Carbery said, hinting tha tWilson could return as the Capitals play host to the San Jose Sharks.
The 31-year-old has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury he suffered on Jan. 3 after colliding with Connor Murphy and landing awkwardly back on his leg. He's been skating for the last bit, and is finally back to being a full participant.
Getting Wilson back will be a huge boost for the Capitals; through 41 games this season, Wilson has 22 goals and 20 assists for 42 points, the most on the team.
Along with Wilson, Jakob Chychrun, who missed the last two games with illness, is also potentially set to return to the lineup against San Jose.