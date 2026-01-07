Tom Wilson Joins Capitals For Skills Work In Non-Contact Jersey, Will Travel On Upcoming Road Trip; Aliaksei Protas Update

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals saw Tom Wilson take another step in his recovery on Wednesday, as the alternate captain took the ice with the group for skills work ahead of morning skate.

Wilson was in a non-contact jersey and in high spirits, and though he didn't stay on the ice with the group, it was a step in the right direction.

"He's getting there," coach Spencer Carbery said of Wilson.

The 31-year-old will not play against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, but expected to travel with the team on its upcoming Mentors' Trip to Chicago and Nashville on Friday.

It's a good sign for the Capitals, as Wilson is their leading scorer with 22 goals and 42 points in 41 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, in other injury news, Aliaksei Protas is getting closer to a return and was a full-go at morning skate, but will also remain out on Wednesday. He has been placed on the injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 1, so he can return as soon as Friday.

With Protas on IR and the team needing an extra forward, the Capitals recalled Brett Leason from the AHL's Hershey Bears. He has six goals and eight assists for 14 points through 20 games with the Bears so far this season.