Tom Wilson Listed As Day-To-Day As Capitals Dodge Bullet

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got a positive update on the Tom Wilson front, as the forward is officially listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Wilson was injured back on Saturday after colliding with Connor Murphy behind the net and landing awkwardly on his right leg. He was able to skate off under his own power but ultimately needed help getting down the tunnel, and he has not skated the last two days.

“When you see situations like that, you get a little bit worried when someone can’t put weight on their leg, like Willy in that scenario," coach Spencer Carbery said. "So your mind goes to, ‘Oh, geez, is this something bad?’ So thankful it’s just day-to-day. Won’t play tonight (against the Anaheim Ducks), but we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

The 31-year-old leads the Capitals in goals (22) and points (42) through 41 games this season, and prior to his injury, was on a three-game point streak.

It was a major bullet dodged for D.C., who is trying to find consistency amid a recent slide.