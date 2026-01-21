Tom Wilson Off IR & Looks Set To Return For Capitals, Eager To Help Team Get Back On Track: 'Feels Like It's Been Forever'

The Washington Capitals look like they'll be getting a major boost to the lineup on Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks, as Tom Wilson looks set to return from injury.
Per the NHL media site, Wilson has been activated from the injured reserve after missing the last eight games with a lower-body injury. Ivan Miroshnichenko has also been returned to the AHL's Hershey Bears.
"I'm getting ready to go," Wilson said after morning skate Vancouver. "My mentality right now is I'm going to try and play."
The 31-year-old was hurt back on Jan. 3 against the Chicago Blackhawks, where he collided with Connor Murphy and fell back on his right leg.
Since then, he's been skating and getting back into the swing of contact, and now, is ready to take that step to getting back in the swing.
"We can go on for a while about what Tom Wilson brings, but maybe the most impactful thing on the ice (he brings) is just his intensity and competitive fire," coach Spencer Carbery said. "Not that we don't have any of that without him. He just brings such a large amount of that to our group."
Wilson leads the Capitals with 22 goals and 42 points through 41 games so far this season and, prior to his injury, was on a three-game point streak.
His return comes at a good time for the Capitals, who need more consistency and a full-strength lineup amid a three-game losing streak. Washington has also failed to win two games in a row since the start of December.
All the while, getting back in the rhythm of games will be good preparation for Wilson as he looks ahead to representing Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina come February.
"Feels like it's been forever. Really hard to watch, especially at this time of year the games are getting super important. At the end of the day you just wanna be out there helping the team," Wilson said. "Whether I'm back, whether I can play a full 20 minutes or whatever, I just want to (get back to) being on that bench and helping the team out any way I can and getting back in there. At the end of the day, it just sucks watching, so it'll be fun to get back out there when I do."
The Capitals face the Canucks at 10 p.m. ET in Vancouver.