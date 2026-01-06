Tom Wilson Skates On Capitals' Day Off, Along With Protas & Dubois

The Washington Capitals got a positive sign on their day off on Tuesday, as Tom Wilson was one of a handful of injured players to take the ice and get some skating work in at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

According to Monumental Sports Network's Tarik El-Bashir, Wilson was skating without gear, as was teammate Aliaksei Protas. Pierre-Luc Dubois also resumed skating on his own in a non-contact jersey and full gear.

It's a positive sign for Wilson, who had to be helped down the tunnel after colliding with Connor Murphy and falling back awkwardly on his right leg back on Saturday. The 31-year-old is officially listed as day-to-day, and it's a positive sign that he's up and walking and is able to get on the ice and skate.

Protas, meanwhile, is also day-to-day with a lower-body injury after having been taken down hard into the boards by Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub back on Thursday.

Dubois is continuing to progress, but will not play before the Olympic break. There will be a further update on his recovery at a later time.

The Capitals will be back in action on Wednesday against the Dallas Stars. It's possible that Wilson could rejoin the group at morning skate. At this time, Washington has not made any call-ups, indicating that Wilson or Protas could be back in the mix sooner rather than later.