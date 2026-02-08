Tom Wilson Skates On Team Canada's Top Line At First Olympic Practice As Capitals Arrive In Milan

The Capitals arrived safely in Italy for the Olympics.
The Washington Capitals saw their Olympians arrive in Milan Cortina safe and sound this weekend, and Team Canada is putting Tom Wilson to good use as it took the ice for practice on Sunday.
Per TSN's Mark Masters, Wilson skated on the top line with Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid. Canada opens the Olympic tournament on Thursday against Czechia.
It's nothing new for Wilson, who is the Capitals' leader in ice time among forwards with 19:23 minutes per night and usually slots in with Aliaksei Protas and Pierre-Luc Dubois (Justin Sourdif played this role while Dubois was hurt).
Wilson leads Washington in scoring this season with 23 goals and 26 assists for 49 points through 50 games entering the Olympic break.
Putting Wilson on the top line gives Canada a power forward in that mix, and some physicality and protection for its top stars.