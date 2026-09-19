Vincent Desharnais Let Go Of 'Perfect' With Journaling & New Habits. It's Made Him Better As He Starts A New Chapter With The Caps

"Every time you pass through those experiences and you learn, and you don't quit on them and you keep working, you just get out of the shit. Sorry for the expression, but that's what it is," Desharnais said, adding, "On a daily basis, you just work and work and work to just get out of it. Because that's life in general. Everyone has their own issues. Everyone has their their bad days, their good days, and if you try to be as balanced as possible, as consistent as possible with your habits, with your your mindset, it really helps."