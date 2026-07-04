Vincent Desharnais Ready To Be Himself, Embrace Physical Role With Capitals: 'We're Going To Be Scary'

The newest Capitals defenseman is looking forward to stability and proving his worth in D.C.
Vincent Desharnais didn't want to be someone he's not.
After all, the 6-foot-7 defenseman has a clear M.O. and style when he's out there on the ice, using his size and physicality to his advantage and doing what he can to make his opponents uncomfortable.
"Usually, I like to be that guy who's annoying," Desharnais quipped.
So, when the Washington Capitals called on the opening day of free agency, wanting him to bring his grit and hard-hitting game to the blue line, it didn't take long for Desharnais to put pen to paper, signing a four-year, $16.2 million contract.
"It was a no-brainer," Desharnais said. "It was really hard to say no."
Desharnais is coming off a pivotal season of growth in his career, where he averaged a career-high 18:11 minutes per night playing with the San Jose Sharks. In 53 games with the Sharks, he had a goal and six assists, along with 103 hits, 83 blocks, 68 penalty minutes and a plus/minus rating of plus-7.
Joining the Capitals' defense corps, Desharnais fills several vital needs, giving the team some size on the backend, and another right-hand shot that can pair well offensive defensemen in Cole Hutson and Jakob Chychrun. He also clears the net front, an area that D.C. has needed to improve in.
"I'm just happy to bring my physicality, I'm happy to defend my players. I'm a team-first kind of guy, and I'll make sure we definitely stir some stuff up net front and in the corners," Desharnais said. "We're going to have a lot of fun with the amount of big bodies that we have."
He's more than happy to bring that to the table, and being able to embrace his identity — and find a group that embraces it, too — is something he doesn't take for granted.
"They saw me in my role, not someone I'm not and that's what I want to do," Desharnais said. "I wanted to go to a team that wanted me for the role that I can bring. I love that.
"Consistency is a big thing for me. When I'm at my best, I'm a consistent player, I'm not flashy," he added. "I take a lot of pride in my D-zone, take a lot of pride in having a good stick, take a lot of pride in having a good PK... I try to bring my compete level at the highest level I can."
The feeling is mutual for Washington.
"We know exactly what he is and his identity as an NHL defenseman, I think he has a great understanding of that," coach Spencer Carbery said. "I think it's going to make a perfect fit... (he's) able to really give us a reliable, strong, physical, good-defending defender."
For Desharnais, another important factor was stability.
The 30-year-old had to work his way up the ranks, going from a seventh-round pick and playing college hockey with Providence to the ECHL, AHL and ultimately, full-time at the highest level. It led to a lot of moving around, and finally, he has a longer-term contract that allows him to build a foundation.
"I kind of pinched myself when I woke up, just to make it was real," Desharnais said, adding, "Getting stability in Washington, I don't think that it could have worked any better. I'm very excited, and knowing that it's four years, I can build something there.
"I'm a hockey player, but I'm a human being as well, and moving around (a lot) is not fun. You can make as much money as you want, but when you're moving around, you don't have a home," he added. "At some point, you're kind of looking for that kind of place where you feel like home. I'm really looking forward to Washington."
That said, Desharnais also wants to prove the Capitals right, and is looking forward to showing the team why he was worth the price. That means not just making an impact on the ice, but off it, too.
"My goal is to show up in Washington, work my ass off and have fun every day," Desharnais said. "Put a smile on my face every day and just bring some good vibes, have fun and compete hard and win."
And for Desharnais, winning is an expectation, given how deep the team is after a blockbuster offseason.
"We're going to be scary," he grinned.