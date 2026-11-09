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Washington Capitals See G Rémi Poirier Claimed By Dallas, Recall D Justin Holl

Washington Capitals See G Rémi Poirier Claimed By Dallas, Recall D Justin Holl

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Wesley Brown
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Nov 9, 2026 8:22 PM
Updated Nov 9, 2026 8:30 PM

Dallas reclaimed their netminder off waivers after a brief stint in D.C., forcing the Capitals to bolster their blue line by bringing up veteran Justin Holl.

The Washington Capitals waived goalie Rémi Poirier Sunday afternoon to try and get the newly-acquired talent to the AHL, but the Dallas Stars ultimately reclaimed their longtime AHL goaltender, per reports.

Elliotte Friedman was first to report news of Dallas claiming Poirier Monday and the Capitals announced the recall of defenseman Justin Holl to fill the roster spot vacated by Poirier's departure.

Full release from the Washington Capitals:

Holl, 34, has recorded three assists in nine games with Hershey this season. In three games with the Capitals, Holl has two goals. The 6’4”, 200-pound defenseman scored in his Capitals debut on Oct. 14 at Carolina and again on Oct. 15 vs. Montreal. Holl became the first defenseman in franchise history to score in each of his first two games with the team. Holl also scored in his first two games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017-18 and became the first defenseman in NHL history to score a goal in each of his first two regular-season games with multiple franchises.

Last season, Holl recorded two points (1g, 1a) in nine games with the St. Louis Blues and also appeared in 41 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL), registering 14 points (2g, 12a).

Holl, a nine-year NHL veteran, has recorded 99 points (16g, 83a) in 408 career games with Washington, St. Louis, the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. Originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (54th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Holl has appeared in 244 career AHL games with Hershey, Grand Rapids, the Toronto Marlies and Rockford IceHogs, collecting 85 points (22g, 63a). Holl won the Calder Cup with Toronto in 2018.

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Washington traded its seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to the New Jersey Devils in order to obtain Poirier on Nov. 1, 2026

The move was an attempt by the Capitals to shore up goaltending depth after losing Clay Stevenson to the Winnipeg Jets via waivers to start the regular season, but ultimately costs the club their final pick in the upcoming entry draft.

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For context, Washington has not had a seventh round draft pick make an appearance in the NHL since 2013 selection Tyler Lewington, who played 12 games. The year prior, the club drafted Christian Djoos, who played 155 games and helped the 2018 Capitals win the Stanley Cup, with one of three picks in the final round.

Before them, the selection of NHL talent by Washington in the final round continues to be few and far between.

Washington heads on the road this week to face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. 

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