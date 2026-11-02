Washington Capitals Unveil 'Hometown Remix' Uniforms

Washington Capitals
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Washington Capitals/NHL
Washington Capitals/NHL
Nov 2, 2026 3:23 PMPublished Nov 2, 2026 3:23 PM
The Capitol dome returns front and center on the latest alternate uniforms for the Washington Capitals.
The Washington Capitals unveiled their Hometown Remix uniforms Monday morning and announced a Nov. 7 debut of the newest threads.
The Capitol dome logo returns front and center and the blue color leans toward the pre-2000s look after recent alternates focusing on the screaming eagle logo and red bases.
Accompanying the dome and blue are hints of gold along with marble shoulders, elbows and lining at the bottom — a nod to the monuments and marble curbs found in the District of Columbia. The lower inner rear also features "The DMV" with signature cherry blossoms.
The jerseys will be worn with blue helmets and black shorts that feature gold stars on the sides.
Courtesy of NHL
"For a team that has built itself up from nothing to being one of the strongest playoff teams in recent years, there’s one word that describes this jersey: monumental. Literally and figuratively, it represents the ability to stand tall, weathering any storm, overcoming insurmountable odds, and honoring our achievements," the NHL said in its description. "The Capital Dome front crest is emblazoned with a mix of stars, sticks, and the Statue of Freedom. The sleeves and shoulder yoke carry sublimated marble texturing, echoing the stone of the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, and the monuments that define the District. Numbers also draw from the etched, beveled letters on these monuments. The screaming eagle returns on the shoulders, a piece of ever-present history. The hem unites the DMV with cherry blossoms -- a visual representation of the optimism of spring (and playoff season) in Washington DC. Stand tall Caps fans, this one’s for you."
Courtesy of Washington Capitals
The use of blue as the core color is the first since the "W" third jerseys in 2021. Blue also was the base of the 2018 Stadium Series uniforms, but both those latest blue installments were navy blue rather than this lighter shade.
The Capitol dome has not been the centerpiece of a Washington jersey since the 2006-07 season, the last before the Capitals rebranded to red and white uniforms and unveiled the current base logo.
“We are thrilled to share this amazing jersey with our fans,” Capitals Senior Vice President of Marketing Amanda Tischler said. “The Capitals’ Hometown Remix design draws inspiration from an unforgettable era of Capitals hockey that culminated in the team’s first Stanley Cup Final appearance, while being remixed through a distinctly Washington, D.C., lens. The jersey celebrates the legacy of Capitals hockey while reflecting the city and community that have shaped the team. The result is a jersey that honors where we’ve been while celebrating what makes Capitals hockey uniquely Washington.”
The Capitals announced that they will wear the Hometown Remix jerseys for the following games:
- Nov. 7 vs. Florida Panthers (Rally Towel Giveaway)
- Nov. 25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Dec. 1 vs. Vancouver Canucks (Beanie Giveaway)
- Dec. 28 vs. Edmonton Oilers
- Jan. 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Alex Ovechkin Bobblehead Giveaway)
- Jan. 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets
- Feb. 23 vs. New York Rangers
- March 3 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- March 15. Tampa Bay Lightning
- March 23. Detroit Red Wings
The Capitals also announced a Hometown Hero Contest to honor those who make an impact on the local community.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is also collaborating with the Capitals and will wrap select metro rail cars in the Hometown Remix color scheme and logo from Nov. 9 through Dec. 20.
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