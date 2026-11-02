Washington Capitals Unveil 'Hometown Remix' Uniforms

"For a team that has built itself up from nothing to being one of the strongest playoff teams in recent years, there’s one word that describes this jersey: monumental. Literally and figuratively, it represents the ability to stand tall, weathering any storm, overcoming insurmountable odds, and honoring our achievements," the NHL said in its description. "The Capital Dome front crest is emblazoned with a mix of stars, sticks, and the Statue of Freedom. The sleeves and shoulder yoke carry sublimated marble texturing, echoing the stone of the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, and the monuments that define the District. Numbers also draw from the etched, beveled letters on these monuments. The screaming eagle returns on the shoulders, a piece of ever-present history. The hem unites the DMV with cherry blossoms -- a visual representation of the optimism of spring (and playoff season) in Washington DC. Stand tall Caps fans, this one’s for you."