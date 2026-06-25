What The Capitals Are Getting In Alex Tuch, And Why The Long-Term Commitment Is Well Worth It

The Capitals acquired Tuch in a sign-and-trade, as he inked an eight-year extension.
The Washington Capitals waited for some time to make their big splash. Now, they're still making waves, and just 24 hours after acquiring Jordan Kyrou, brought in another big name in Alex Tuch.
Washington acquired Tuch from the Buffalo Sabres in a sign-and-trade, where he signed an eight-year, $84 million extension with an AAV of $10.5 million.
“Alex was a highly coveted player, and we are pleased that he chose to come to Washington,” general manager Chris Patrick said. “Alex is a top-six offensive forward who brings size, versatility, and the ability to contribute in all situations. He consistently gets to the net, competes at a high level, plays a strong 200-foot game, and has proven year after year to be a highly effective goal scorer and productive offensive player. Beyond what he brings on the ice, his leadership, work ethic, and commitment to playing the right way make him an invaluable addition to our group. We believe he will have a significant impact both on and off the ice and will be an excellent fit within our forward corps.”
It's a big commitment, but one that is well worth it for a Capitals team looking to make noise and go all out to contend.
Tuch is something of the complete package. Standing at 6-foot-4, Tuch uses his size and strength to his advantage, and is able to take the puck hard to the net and use his wicked shot and scoring prowess to generate chances. His passing's also improved over the years. Without the puck, he's a top two-way player who can shut things down defensively. Not only does he log heavy minutes, but he can play both special teams, too.
The 30-year-old is a three-time 30-goal scorer, hitting that mark in three of the last four seasons. This past year, he had 33 goals and 33 assists for 66 points in 79 games with the Sabres, while helping them return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Not to mention, for four straight years in Buffalo, he's put up at least 59 points, including a career-high 79 points in 2022-23.
Beyond his point production, his analytics are also impressive.
Among forwards with at least 1,000 minutes played this past season, he ranked 12th in takeaways per 60, and has finished in the top 23 among all NHL forwards in five straight seasons. He doesn't give up the puck much, either.
Tuch also ranked second on Buffalo in defensive zone starts (369) and finished top-5 in goals-for percentage (61.68), expected goals-for percentage (51.86) and high-danger goals-for percentage (50.87) at 5-on-5.
Not only has Tuch proven to be a solid asset on the ice, but he's a proven leader off the ice and well-respected in locker rooms. His voice carries, and having him come on board to join the Capitals core for the coming years is promising as they prepare for the post-Alex Ovechkin era.
In the end, Tuch also chose Washington as a preferred destination and is committed for the long haul, and a player like that who can take on multiple roles, add scoring and be a go-to voice in the room is just what the Capitals needed this summer.