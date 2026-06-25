What The Capitals Are Getting In Alex Tuch, And Why The Long-Term Commitment Is Well Worth It

“Alex was a highly coveted player, and we are pleased that he chose to come to Washington,” general manager Chris Patrick said. “Alex is a top-six offensive forward who brings size, versatility, and the ability to contribute in all situations. He consistently gets to the net, competes at a high level, plays a strong 200-foot game, and has proven year after year to be a highly effective goal scorer and productive offensive player. Beyond what he brings on the ice, his leadership, work ethic, and commitment to playing the right way make him an invaluable addition to our group. We believe he will have a significant impact both on and off the ice and will be an excellent fit within our forward corps.”