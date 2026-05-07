What To Know About New Capitals Forward Theodor Niederbach

The Capitals signed Niederbach to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are bringing a new rising forward into the mix, as they signed Theodor Niederbach to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.
Niederbach's contract will $1.025 million at the NHL level and $85,000 at the AHL level, general manager Chris Patrick announced.
The 24-year-old has spent the past six seasons playing in the Swedish Hockey League, and this past year with Frölunda HC, had a career-high 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in 52 games. He also helped Frölunda capture the Champions Hockey League tournament title with two assists in 12 games, and he had a goal and assist in six SHL playoff games.
Overall, Niederbach has totaled 100 points through 238 career SHL games between Frölunda, MoDo and Rögle BK.
The 6-foot, 196-pound forward, who was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, is a versatile, smart, two-way player who can play center or wing, has creativity and good skating ability and can play on special teams.
His hockey IQ is his biggest strength, as he's able to read the ice incredibly well, make quick decisions and generate plays on the fly. On the other side of the puck, he showcases good awareness and is always in the right spot, and he plays with grit
With Niederbach, the Capitals bring on another young, rising depth option who can plug into multiple roles and play a solid 200-foot game, whether that be at the highest level on the bottom-6 in D.C. or down with the Hershey Bears.