What To Know As The Washington Capitals Release Their Full Training Camp Roster & Schedule

Washington's forward group has little to vacancy up front, and the only spots really up for grabs are on the fourth line or as an extra. Anthony Beauvillier's role will certainly change as he'll have to battle to maintain a full-time spot in the lineup, and Ethen Frank, who got the full-time promotion to the NHL ranks last year, will be looking to stick around. Jonny Brodzinski, meanwhile, has looked strong at informal skates and will do what he can to stick on the main roster after getting a full time promotion to the Show with the New York Rangers last season.