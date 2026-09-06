What To Know & Scenes As Capitals Continue Ramping Up For Season With Informal Skates

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are getting closer to the start of the season, meaning more and more faces are making their way back to MedStar Capitals Iceplex for informal skates.
The practice sessions feature skills work with coach Kenny McCudden, as well as small-area and full-ice scrimmages depending on turnout and the day.
On Saturday, rookie blueliner Cole Hutson, brothers Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Protas, new defenseman Jacob MacDonald and goaltender Clay Stevenson, along with prospects Petr Sikora, Lynden Lakovic, Terik Parascak and Eriks Mateiko, took the ice for some extra work on Labor Day Weekend.
Dylan Strome, Alex Tuch, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Anthony Beauvillier, Ethen Frank, Vincent Desharnais, Boone Jenner, Justin Sourdif, Jonny Brodzinski, Matt Roy, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren and Martin Fehervary have also been skating.
More players are expected back next week with training camp slated to officially kick off on Sept. 17. In the days leading up to camp, the prospects are taking the ice for rookie camp in Annapolis from Sept. 13 to 15.
Here are some sights and scenes from the informal skates so far.
Photos by Sammi Silber. Do not repost without permission.