What's Made The Tuch-Dubois-Wilson Line So Strong To Open The Capitals Season: 'We Want To Be The Line To Have The Puck The Whole Shift'

"He's just a very well-rounded player. Obviously, he's got that physical presence about him, but he's a great goal scorer. He's got a knack for the net, but he's just all-out work ethic," Tuch said. "He's just a really good skater, gets up and down the ice, and just really hard to play against. I've known that my whole entire career. You try to stay away from a guy like that as much as you can, and definitely keep your head up when he's out there on the ice. But yeah, with the puck, he makes plays that go unseen, and I think he's actually really good away from the puck too, creating space for his linemates."