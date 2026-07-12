Where Boone Jenner Slots In For Capitals & Why He's One Of The Most Vital Adds Of The Offseason
The Capitals signed Jenner to a four-year contract to open free agency.
The Washington Capitals didn't hold back in free agency, bringing in a number of additions to bolster the lineup as part of a blockbuster offseason. But looking beyond the star power, Boone Jenner is one of the more intriguing adds — and one that the team very much needed.
Jenner comes to D.C. on a four-year deal following 13 years with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he had 212 goals and 209 assists for 421 points in 808 games. He also wore the "C" for Columbus over the past five seasons, and played a key role on the top-6.
Now, coming to a deeper Washington squad, the 33-year-old veteran is willing to play where he's needed.
"I'll do anything that's best for the team," Jenner said, adding, "I think the versatility that I can bring can be valuable up and down the lineup, so I'm just looking forward to getting there. At the end of the day, I'll do anything the team needs or asks of me, and I'm going to do that (with) my work ethic and compete style. The rest takes care of itself."
Jenner can play both the center and left wing, and has lined up at each position multiple times over the course of his career. He thrives at 5-on-5, but is also a factor on special teams, especially the penalty kill.
Coach Spencer Carbery wouldn't get into specifics — though he's already been brainstorming line combinations — but sees Jenner moving up and down and being a player who can log heavy minutes if need be.
"Boone is a perfect fit for our group because of the way he plays and the way he practices every single day. He's a true pro in every sense of the word... he can play any position," Carbery said. "He can play bottom six if you need him to play there, he can play top line, he can be first over the boards, win face-offs on the penalty kill.
"He's versatile that maybe one night you see him playing fourth-line center, fourth-line left wing that's going to play 14, 15 minutes and then the next night he's playing with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson, and that's great for a coach and for a staff to be able to have that."
With Ilya Protas penciled in on the opening night roster at center and Justin Sourdif also securing a spot down the middle, starting at the wing seems more likely for Jenner, but having a player like that who is a jack of all trades means the team will be in good shape if adversity or injury strikes.
As seen this past season when Dubois went down with injury, Washington needs another depth, veteran player who can slot into a top role at moment's notice, and that's exactly what Jenner brings to the table.
Not to mention, he's another X-factor and capable scorer. Jenner had 13 goals and 25 assists for 38 points in 67 games last season, which would have put him on pace for 47 points in a full 82-game season.
Beyond that, though, he's also a proven leader and team player who will be a promising addition to the tight-knit Capitals room and bring effort night in and night out.
"My game stems on hard work and competitiveness... I'm going to try to be myself and what I've always brought," Jenner said. "I think I can chip in on both sides of the puck, and I'm just going to keep doing what's made me successful so far in my career."