Why Capitals Swapped Goalie Call-Ups Bjorklund & Stevenson Amid Lindgren's Injury

The Washington Capitals swapped goalie call-ups on Monday, bringing up goaltender Garin Bjorklund from the AHL's Hershey Bears and re-assigning Clay Stevenson.

Charlie Lindgren remains out and on the injured reserve with an upper-body ailment.

Stevenson, who backed up Logan Thompson in Sunday's win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, may be returning to Hershey so that Washington can ensure that he doesn't play 10-plus games or spend 30-plus days on the active roster, which would mean he would have to clear waivers again.

The 26-year-old will likely be back up, and could get some games in to give Thompson some rest.

Bjorklund has appeared in nine games with Hershey this season, going 4-4-1 with a .895 save percentage.

Stevenson has a 7-4 record with the Bears this season and a .913 save percentage. He made his NHL debut at the end of last season, stopping 30 of 36 shots.

Washington next plays on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes and has the next two days off.