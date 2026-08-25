Why The Capitals Are Bringing In Goalie Cal Petersen On A PTO

The Washington Capitals are adding some more goaltending depth to the mix ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
Washington announced on Tuesday that it has signed goaltender Cal Peterson to a professional tryout agreement for training camp.
The right-catching goaltender has spent the past four seasons primarily in the AHL, with the exception of 15 games up with the Los Angeles Kings in 2022-23 and Philadelphia Flyers in 2023-24. He played in 33 games for the Iowa Wild lat season, putting up a .896 save percentage and 2.73 GAA.
Petersen gives the Capitals some more stability and another veteran presence in the crease, and also some insurance depending on how training camp goes.
Washington will be keeping a close eye on its goaltenders going into camp, as Logan Thompson looks to build off another strong year as the starter and Charlie Lindgren trying to bounce back following a rough go as a backup last season and several starts coming on the second half of back-to-backs.
All the while, Clay Stevenson is vying for more NHL time and responsibility following a strong showing in his call-ups and consistency down with the AHL's Hershey Bears. However, he is not waiver-exempt, and Thompson and Lindgren are penciled in as the team's tandem.
That said, if Stevenson doesn't clear waivers, which is a likely scenario given his promise, age and upside, the Capitals will have Petersen as a steady back-up option and proven starter in Herhsey, as well as a reliable call-up. He can also help prospects Mitchell Gibson and Garin Bjorklund continue to come along and climb the ranks.