With Ovechkin Back, The Capitals Are All In As GM Patrick Establishes New, Deep Core

“Our entire organization is thrilled that Alex has decided to continue playing,” Patrick said. “Alex has proven year after year that he can produce offensively and that he is still the driving force of our team. We are excited about the additions we made this offseason to bolster our lineup and make our group more competitive. We believe that our roster is well balanced and will help create more opportunities for Alex to create offense and score goals. In addition, his presence in our locker room — especially with our young players — will continue to be an enormous boost for our organization and will help shape our team culture for years to come.”