After Hockey, Brooks Laich Wanted To Travel The World. Now, The Capitals Alum Is Paying It Forward

"I wasn't playing hockey anymore. I didn't have a schedule. I didn't have to be at practice or games or meetings... all of this energy isn't just dedicated into practice and games and physicality and like, I'm like, 'What do I do with all of this energy?' I'm like, 'I gotta go. I gotta go do something,'" Laich said. "So I fly to Tonga. I meet Garrett and Jess. We swim to the humpback whales. It's absolutely amazing. Then, I had the means and I had the time and I had the energy. So the world is now open to me. I'm like, 'What else do I want to do?'"