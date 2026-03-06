Alex Ovechkin Emotional Discussing John Carlson Trade: 'Toughest Day Of My Career'

The Capitals captain had a hard time digesting seeing Carlson head to Anaheim.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Alex Ovechkin didn't have a lot of words after a quick Washington Capitals practice, nor did he have a lot of time to really process the news he'd found out earlier that morning, that John Carlson had been traded to the Anaheim Ducks.
"Shock mode," Ovechkin said.
Ovechkin had spent the last 17 years with Carlson, who'd spent his entire career up to this point in D.C. Both had gone through the ups and downs together, from heartbreak to glory after finally breaking through to lead the Capitals to a Stanley Cup in 2018.
"We're very close, and it's hard. It's hard, but nothing I can say," Ovechkin said, adding, "We've been together since his Day 1 on Caps, and we're growing up together as a person, families. It's hard and a sad day."
The 40-year-old has not only gotten to watch Carlson emerge as the franchise's all-time leading scorer among defensemen, but as a key leader and voice in the room, too. Carlson also played a fundamental role in helping set up Ovechkin to break the NHL's all-time goals record.
“He’s obviously the best defenseman in this franchise’s whole history, leader," Ovechkin said. "Obviously, an unbelievable man and a great friend for all of us. It’s hard."
Going forward, Ovechkin said he's not sure how the Carlson trade impacts his future, but said that he and the team are ready to continue their push.
“Keep fighting. We’re still there. We’re still able
to win games and make the playoffs," Ovechkin said. "So, we just have to fight and play
the game and be a pro.”