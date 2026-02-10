Alex Ovechkin Has Made No Decision On Capitals & NHL Future, Despite New Comments From KHL President

The Capitals captain remains undecided on what's next beyond this year.
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has not made any decisions regarding his NHL future, despite a new report.
KHL president Alexei Morozov spoke with RIA Novosti on Monday, sharing that the league plans to touch base with Ovechkin in the summer regarding his plans for next season. Ovechkin's current contract expires in July.
Morozov added that the two keep in touch often and see each other in the summers, and that the league will be happy if Ovechkin eventually returns to the KHL, something that the Russian has said he plans to do after his NHL career ends as he wants to finish playing with his hometown Dynamo Moscow.
These new comments, though, aren't any indication of where things are headed, nor are they new, as Ovechkin has remained part of the hockey community back home and is an ambassador of the game.
At this time, Ovechkin remains focused on the 2025-26 season, where he has 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points through 59 games, and hasn't made any decisions beyond this year.
A few weeks ago, general manager Chris Patrick also shared that he and Ovechkin have talked about where the team currently stands, but hasn't spoken with him regarding the future.
When the time comes for Ovechkin to make his decision, the announcement will come from him and the team. Right now, though, nothing is set in stone, and the primary focus is trying to help the Capitals claw back up the standings to get into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.