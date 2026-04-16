Alex Ovechkin Offers More Clarity On NHL Future: ‘Pretty Sure It’s Not My Last Game’

The Capitals captain sounded like he wants to come back.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — It doesn’t seem like it’s the end of the road for Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.
On media breakdown day Thursday, Ovechkin said he still has to make a final decision regarding what’s next, but did say he “hopes” this wasn’t it for him in the NHL.
“To be honest, I’m pretty sure it’s not my last game. I hope it's not my last game against Columbus,” Ovechkin said. “How I said, I have to make a decision, see where we are.”
Ovechkin said the decision will be one he makes with his family and friends, and he still has to speak with the coaching staff and management.
When asked what he wants to hear from general manager Chris Patrick when they do talk, he joked that he’d like a two-year contract.
But, on a more serious note, said he wants the team to contend.
“First of all, we have to make the playoffs and we have to fight for the Cup; that’s probably the biggest thing,” Ovechkin said.
From there, that decision will depend on his health and his family, though he says his sons, Sergei and Ilya, want him to play again.
“They keep asking, ‘Dad, are you staying or not?’ I say, ‘We’ll see,’” Ovechkin smiled. “They’re excited. They want me to come back because they love the city, love the team, love the boys.”
While he’s set to become a free agent, he said he probably wouldn’t consider signing with another NHL team.
Thatlf The 40-year-old appeared in all 82 games for Washington this season, picking up 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points. He said he dealt with some injuries, including a pulled hamstring at the start of the season, but was able to battle through to play his first full campaign since 2017-18.