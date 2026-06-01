Alex Semin Shares Thoughts On Alex Ovechkin & Whether Or Not He'll Return To Capitals: 'Staying In Such Good Shape At 40 Is Pretty Tough'

“Well, it’s up to me, like how I’m going to handle my body, how I’m going to train. Like when you’re in the season and you have a 25-30 minute skate, it’s nice. But in the summer, you have to work your ass off to get better and be in shape," Ovechkin said. When you’re 20, it’s a normal thing, but when you’re 40, it’s kind of like harder and harder every year. But I’m going to talk to Pavel and we’re going to figure it out and we’ll see what the decision is going to be and from that we’re going to prepare.7