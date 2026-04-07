Aliaksei Protas Always Looked Out For Younger Brother Ilya. Now, He'll Watch Him Make His NHL Debut As His Linemate With The Capitals: 'It's Surreal'

"Really intelligent, skates really well for for a bigger guy. What I'm curious to see and what he's demonstrated at the American League level is, he's shown a knack for being able to get in and around the net, make small plays run a half wall on a power play. So his skill at creating offense, 5-on-5 and on the power play is has been pretty elite in the American Hockey League," Carbery said. "And so, as that grows — it's going to take time at the NHL level — but 200-foot centerman, very, very intelligent, has the chops to make a lot of high end plays with the puck."