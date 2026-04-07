Aliaksei Protas Always Looked Out For Younger Brother Ilya. Now, He'll Watch Him Make His NHL Debut As His Linemate With The Capitals: 'It's Surreal'

The Capitals will see both brothers play on the same line on Wednesday in Toronto.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — When he was younger, Ilya Protas admits he was a handful, and it was older brother, Aliaksei, who helped his mom keep him in line.
Now, Aliaksei will be watching over his little brother again, this time, as his linemate as he makes his debut alongside his big brother with the Washington Capitals.
“It’s hard to believe it right now, to be honest with you, looking to the side (on the ice) and in the gym," Aliaksei said. "Camp is one thing, but now to get a chance to have a debut (with him), it's an unbelievable feeling. I'm so happy. I'm just trying to stay focused, it's surreal."
It's been a long time coming for Ilya, who was taken by Washington in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft and has made a seamless transition to pro hockey with the AHL's Hershey Bears this season.
The 19-year-old leads all AHL rookies with 62 points through 66 games, success that not only took the organization by surprise, but his older brother, too.
"I'm going to be honest, I for sure didn't expect that big of a jump, but I knew he's smart player, I knew he's hard-working player... I knew and hoped he was gonna have success, but for sure I didn't expect that much success," Aliaksei said. "I feel like it's just the start. He's got so much work ahead of him and just got to keep working."
Now, with four games to go in the NHL season and the Capitals still trying to make one final push for the playoffs, Ilya will get his chance to show what he can do at the highest level and hopefully, provide a spark.
"I mean, it's just cool to be here. You're thinking about it because it's your childhood dream, but you don't wanna force it," Ilya said. "Your time's going to come and just gotta focus on the next day, next game, next practice, step by step. That's what i was doing in Hershey and happy to be here now."
Though they spent training camp and preseason together, this will be the first time that the Protas brothers will share the ice as linemates.
"It's just phenomenal what both guys have been able to accomplish, and being in this moment and being able to play the first NHL game together, really, his first NHL game with his big brother... you knew this moment was inevitably going to come," coach Spencer Carbery said, adding, "It'll be a special night that they'll never forget."
Ilya will play at center, a role that he's embraced and gotten more used to over the course of this season, with Aliaksei on the left and Tom Wilson on the right.
It's one of the largest lines the Capitals have deployed, with both Protas brothers coming in at 6-foot-6 and Wilson being listed as 6-foot-4. That combination also boasts a combined 700 pounds.
"They're basically like the same person," Wilson quipped. "(They're like) twin towers. They’re so good with the puck… they're both so capable and great players. It’s kind of weird playing with two guys that are basically, like, identical. I mean, they’re not twins, but they could be.”
For Ilya, his main focus will be finding consistency at the highest level like his brother, as well as maintaining the two-way style of play that's helped him thrive with Hershey this season.
"My 200-foot game, responsibility in the three zones on the ice, that's what i was kind of learning and developing down there," Ilya said, adding, "You see how hockey works, it's every day, it's consistent, it's probably the best (thing Aliaksei) taught me."
Carbery is also looking forward to seeing the additional depth that Ilya brings down the middle.
"Really intelligent, skates really well for for a bigger guy. What I'm curious to see and what he's demonstrated at the American League level is, he's shown a knack for being able to get in and around the net, make small plays run a half wall on a power play. So his skill at creating offense, 5-on-5 and on the power play is has been pretty elite in the American Hockey League," Carbery said. "And so, as that grows — it's going to take time at the NHL level — but 200-foot centerman, very, very intelligent, has the chops to make a lot of high end plays with the puck."
While both brothers agree that it'll take some time getting used to each other as linemates — Aliaksei joked that Ilya could be a bit sharper with his passes and a bit faster — having that sibling connection is something that makes it a lot easier.
That said, Ilya will lean on Aliaksei for support, though his older brother is more than sure he'll be fine on his own. After all, it was his hard work that landed him in the NHL.
"I didn't skate for him, I didn't do the gym for him. He's by himself, he's a hard-working guy, he deserve it," Aliaksei said, adding, "He did it by himself. He earned that chance."
The Protas family is counting down the minutes to Wednesday's game against Toronto, where Ilya will make his long-awaited debut. And, though there are certainly nerves, it's a moment neither brother is taking for granted.
"It's just unbelievable. I couldn't believe for a second. I was shaky for a bit," Ilya noted. "It's special for sure. I can't wait."
"It's unreal. When I look back at it, I'm trying to remember every moment of it but right now, I'm trying to treat him like my linemate," Aliaksei said, adding, "I'll enjoy it and take every second and appreciate the work we both did to get here and be here."