Aliaksei Protas Feels He Still Has More To Prove, Will Work To Get Lighter & Faster For Capitals This Summer
The Capitals winger felt that his game took a bit of a step back, but is eager to prove what he can do.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — This past season, Aliaksei Protas just didn't feel things falling into place as they did back in 2024-25.
Following a 30-goal, 66-point campaign that saw him emerge as one of the best 5-on-5 players in the league, Protas felt that he and the Capitals ultimately took a step back for one reason or another.
"It went completely different from last year. I feel like we've been less injured. Everything was going our way, bounces and everything, and confidence came with it, but this year, I felt like it turned completely opposite," Protas said. "Getting injured and stuff, I don't want to use it like excuses, but I feel like it's just a fact that it's completely opposite and maybe it affected lack of confidence and stuff and just (being) more careful with the puck."
As the Capitals missed out on the playoffs, Protas struggled at times to find consistency in his game and also moved around in the lineup amid injuries to Pierre-Luc Dubois, Tom Wilson and more.
Through 76 games, Protas ended up with 25 goals and 27 assists for 52 points and was a plus-20, and down the stretch, started to get back to playing his style while skating a career-high 18:14 minutes per game.
"I got a little bit more chances, but I created less for my teammates and didn't create enough for myself I feel like to get better," Protas pointed out, adding, "But I feel like it's not a bad year or would call it terrible or something, but I feel I've got way better and can show way more than I did this year."
Going into the offseason, Protas is planning to change up his training and regimen, and one of the goals will be for the 6-foot-6, 225-pound winger to get lighter and work on his skating, agility and overall play in tight areas.
"Maybe get more explosive and stuff," Protas said. "It's not easy for a big guy, for a tall guy, to get the skating better, but I'll try my best and see where it goes... I just work hard, especially for myself in the summer. I know if (something) doesn't work, maybe you have to change something for yourself."
Protas will also have younger brother, Ilya, by his side, and said that having his brother likely to make the full-time jump to Washington next season adds some extra motivation for him to continue growing his game, too.
That said, Protas, 25, is eager to show what he can do and make even more of an impact in 2026-27.
"I'm excited about the offseason and really proving what kind of player I am," Protas said.