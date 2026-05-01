Aliaksei Protas Feels He Still Has More To Prove, Will Work To Get Lighter & Faster For Capitals This Summer

"It went completely different from last year. I feel like we've been less injured. Everything was going our way, bounces and everything, and confidence came with it, but this year, I felt like it turned completely opposite," Protas said. "Getting injured and stuff, I don't want to use it like excuses, but I feel like it's just a fact that it's completely opposite and maybe it affected lack of confidence and stuff and just (being) more careful with the puck."