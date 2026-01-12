Amid Inconsistency & Adversity, The Capitals Feel They're 'Fully Capable' Of More — And Know They Need To Get To It Quickly

On top of Pierre-Luc Dubois' long-term absence, Washington's also had to play without Tom Wilson since the start of the month as he works his way back from a lower-body injury. Aliaksei Protas recently returned from his own lower-body ailment, but on Sunday, Washington was left shorthanded again, as Jakob Chychrun had to sit out due to illness while Justin Sourdif left early and did not return after being struck in the face with a puck.