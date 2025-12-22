Despite Recent Slide, Capitals Not Struggling To Score Goals: 'That's Not A Great Storyline To Run With'

It's no secret that things haven't been going the Washington Capitals' way over this recent stretch.

Washington has dropped five of the last six contests following back-to-back losses to the Detroit Red Wings this past weekend.

“Recently I think we’re maybe gripping it a little tight and just the confidence isn’t there," Dylan Strome said of the team's recent struggles. "But, I believe in this team to find our way out of it.”

Amid this slide, the offense has struggled a bit, with D.C. being outscored 21-11 in the last six games.

As a result, coach Spencer Carbery jumbled the lines — most notably, separating Strome and Alex Ovechkin up front — to try and ignite a spark. Sunday's overtime loss, despite the result, was a step in the right direction as the Capitals managed to generate more quality chances.

"Those little pops, the rebounds, the extra pucks lying around, they're there on both sides every night and I think we can bear down a little more," John Carlson said, adding, "That's where most of the goals in this league are being scored from."

When it comes down to it, though, Washington isn't really having issues scoring goals this season. They rank second in goals-for at 5-on-5 this year, trailing only the high-flying Colorado Avalanche in that department, and are in the top-11 in goals at all strengths in spite of the power play's struggles. D.C. also has the 10th most goals per game (3.13), and ranks fourth in expected goals per 60 (3.52).

Strome himself doesn't think it's a narrative reflective of the Capitals' season, either, and that it's just a matter of routine ebbs and flows of the season that Washington is currently experiencing while it's also a byproduct of missing two top forwards.

"We're missing Pierre-Luc Dubois, who's a $8.5 million centerman who creates a lot of O-zone time and scored 60 points last year and we're missing (Ryan Leonard) who was just catching a stride with 10 points in his last 10 games," Strome said. "If the guys are battling, obviously that's not a great storyline to run with.

Ultimately, the 28-year-old center believes that it's just a matter of time before things start to turn around.

"We've found ways to score goals. There was no mention of a goal-scoring drought in that 10-0-2 stretch there for a little bit. I think we’re a good hockey team. Maybe these last three or four games we’ve had trouble scoring goals, but teams go through that throughout the whole year and individuals like myself are going through right now to try to find a way to score goals. It happens sometimes," Strome added. "We’re a good team, we control a lot of the play in most of the games we play. Can we get to the net more? Sure, and I think that’ll produce a little bit more, but I think it’s just ta little stretch we’re in right now."