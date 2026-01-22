As Frustration Mounts & Capitals Look To Break Out Of 4-Game Slide, 'The Name Of The Game Is Execution'

"(There's) talking about it, and then you got to execute. I think that's the name of the game, is execution," Carlson explained. "Whether it's making the right plays to get out of the zone or making the right plays in the o-zone to get a scoring chance, or when you do get a scoring chance, to bear down and score. I think we need to gather more of those key moments each game, and we got to learn pretty quick."