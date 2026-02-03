As Nic Dowd Thrives, So Do The Capitals: 'When Guys See Him Doing It, It's Hard Not To Follow Suit'

"We have to (do that). Our game comes below the tops of the circles in the offensive zone, right? We have a lot of really highly-skilled guys, but if we don't get there, those guys can't make those skilled plays," Dowd said. "We use our defense a ton, too, so we require our D to make a lot of plays in the O-zone and they do, and that's what makes us successful. But if we never get there, we just start relying on rush plays and we have guys that can do that, but that's a tough way to live, especially when you're playing teams that play really good defense."