Beyond Adding Scoring Help, The Capitals Need To Address The Right Side Of The D-Corps This Summer. What Are Their Options?

Another option that D.C. has in the back pocket is to re-up van Riemsdyk. As was the case with Anthony Beauvillier last summer, the Capitals could see what the market holds, and then circle back if van Riemsdyk is still available and willing. He was one of Washington's stronger players down the stretch, and given his ties to the District, where he's played since 2020, a return wouldn't be surprising.