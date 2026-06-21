Beyond Adding Scoring Help, The Capitals Need To Address The Right Side Of The D-Corps This Summer. What Are Their Options?

The Capitals have some work to do this offseason, including on the blue line.
The Washington Capitals have a bit of work to do this offseason, and amid the hunt for more scoring help up front, they also need to add to the right side of the defensive corps.
Rasmus Sandin had taken over top-pairing duties on the right side following John Carlson's trade to the Anaheim Ducks, and was a seamless fit alongside Martin Fehervary.
However, in the third-to-last game of the season, Sandin suffered a torn ACL on a pick play and underwent surgery that will hold him out for a good portion of the 2026-27 campaign.
Sandin's injury leaves Washington in a tough spot when it comes to depth, with Matt Roy being the team’s sole other top-4 blueliner on the right side.
Though general manager Chris Patrick eased that a bit by re-signing deadline acquisition Timothy Liljegren to an extension. Liljegren is a proven NHL regular and young defender with upside, though he hasn't been able to completely fulfill a top-4 role in his still-young career yet.
The next player up after Liljegren is pending unrestricted free agent Trevor van Riemsdyk, followed by extra defender Dylan McIlrath. Fellow No. 7 defender Declan Chisholm can also play on the right side, though he's a left shot.
That said, Washington needs more help there this offseason, and they have a number of options to work with.
The first is to take a look at the free agent market. There will be a number of names available come July 1, including former face John Carlson, though a return seems unlikely given the asking price and way things were left. Beyond that, there are a handful of other veterans, including Connor Murphy and John Klingberg, and then there are other names like Rasmus Andersson.
Then, there's this tidbit: former prospect Vincent Iorio, who was claimed off waivers by San Jose Sharks and subsequently, the New York Rangers, amid an influx on the blue line, is a restricted free agent. If he's not qualified, he could hit the open market, and a reunion could be a possibility.
The Capitals can also explore the trade market and field some calls there, perhaps bringing in help and some more youth while using draft capital to make a move. General manager Chris Patrick himself said that Washington will explore all options when it comes to adding this summer, and the market is one of them.
Another option that D.C. has in the back pocket is to re-up van Riemsdyk. As was the case with Anthony Beauvillier last summer, the Capitals could see what the market holds, and then circle back if van Riemsdyk is still available and willing. He was one of Washington's stronger players down the stretch, and given his ties to the District, where he's played since 2020, a return wouldn't be surprising.
And, of course, the Capitals could very well promote from within; that doesn't just mean Liljegren getting top-pair minutes and McIlrath and Chisholm getting more playing time, but perhaps seeing a prospect like Ryan Chesley or David Gucciardi (though a left shot) try to make a run for a roster spot this offseason. Louie Belpedio is also an experienced defender with some NHL games under his belt.
Overall, there are several options for D.C. to consider, but it will be vital to get more help on the defensive side of things if the team wants to return to playoff position and contend next season.