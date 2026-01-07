Brett Leason Comes 'Full-Circle' In Return For Capitals, Who See Him Playing Specific Role

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will see a familiar face return to their lineup on Wednesday, as Brett Leason has been called up and will dress against the Dallas Stars.

Leason had spent significant time in the Capitals organization, being taken in the second round back in 2019 and working his way up the ranks as an overager.

He was ultimately claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks in 2022, and after a couple of years there, hit free agency and signed a professional tryout with the Minnesota Wild earlier in the season. After that deal fell through, Leason signed a two-way deal to rejoin the Capitals organization and has since been in Hershey, picking up 14 points through 20 games.

As he returns to the mix, coach Spencer Carbery, who coached Leason when he was just starting out in Hershey, called it a "full-circle moment" for the 26-year-old.

"I have a great relationship with him, so him coming back to the organization was a pleasant surprise," Carbery said.

Leason, who has 54 points over 220 career NHL games, will start out on the fourth line with Hendrix Lapierre and Sonny Milano.

And, when it comes to his role, Carbery is looking for the 6-foot-5, 220-pound winger to do a little bit of everything.

"He's played real well down (in Hershey)... for where our forward group is right now and how lines are taking shape, he's a bigger guy someone who can help us a little bit, stability, bottom-six role, potentially penalty kill, forecheck, strong on the walls," Carbery said. "That's sort of what we're looking at to give him an opportunity."