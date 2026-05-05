Brooks Laich Recalls When Tom Wilson First Came Into The League & How He Became One Of NHL's Top 100 Players: 'A Wrecking Ball'

"You can choose a trajectory there, but he knew he had abilities to be more than just a physical player. He develop into a goal scorer, his passing has improved immensely and now the development that he's undertaken, which has been so fun to watch, is now the leadership. Whether its this summer or next year when Alex (Oavechkin) decides to step away, a lot of that now comes on Tom. He is now the respected voice in that locker room and he deserves it."