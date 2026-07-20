Cam Allen Hoping To Take 'Big Step' For Capitals After Injury, Adversity In Rookie Pro Year
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Working his way back from surgery, Washington Capitals defensive prospect Cam Allen decided to use that time to his advantage.
Just halfway through his rookie pro season with the AHL's Hershey Bears, Allen suffered a shoulder injury — one that he'd dealt with earlier in the year — that required surgery, putting an early end to his campaign.
The 21-year-old was limited to just 22 games, where he recorded seven points, 22 penalty minutes and a plus/minus rating of plus-1.
"It sucks; There's no other way to put it, but I've been through it before where I've missed some time with my other shoulder and everything. But there's a lot of value in the other stuff you can do," Allen said. "Watching the game, you're constantly relearning and focusing on what's important to me at that time, which was rehabbing."
While working his way back, he had quite the mentor to learn from, with Tom Wilson staying in touch with him as he progressed.
"Just talking to him every day, he's always got pointers, and he's not afraid to tell me (different things)," Allen said. "It's great, every day little conversations."
Allen got back to skating toward the end of the year and took the ice without contact at Capitals development camp. He was among the standouts, impressing with his speed in testing, improved skating and IQ on defense, while he also took on a bigger leadership role.
The right-shot defenseman, who went in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, expects to be ready to go for the start of training camp in the fall.
And, looking ahead to the upcoming season, Allen has high expectations for himself as he returns to full strength and enters the year having that pro experience under his belt.
"I hope to take a big step," Allen said. "I'm not dipping my toes in the water anymore. It's coming full force, and hopefully I have a good impact on the game and (can) be a big part of the team."
All the while, he hopes to show the Capitals that he can be the kind of player who can play big minutes at the NHL level, especially with the team needing more depth on the right side.
That said, Allen's ready to go all-in and show the team what he can do.
"It's knowing my game and not tiptoeing around, just really stepping in, using my speed, using my strength to impact the game in so many different ways," Allen said. "There's a lot of things that I can do within the game, but it's just finding what I do best and using that at the pro level. I think that'll help me take some big steps."