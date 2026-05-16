Capitals 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Center Alexander Command

The Capitals could take the 17-year-old, known for his work ethic and grit.
The Washington Capitals now officially own the No. 16 and No. 18 picks to open the 2026 NHL Draft, with the Anaheim Ducks' second-round exit ensuring D.C. gets another mid-round pick.
If D.C. chooses to hold onto those assets rather than use them in a trade, they could bring in some top talent, and another potential target in the draft is center Alexander Command.
The 17-year-old played his way onto the scene this year, and worked his way up the draft rankings and is the No. 11 ranked international skater by NHL Central Scouting. He spent the majority of the year with Örebro HK's U20 team, but also got six games up at the SHL level as his team's most highly-touted prospect.
And it's no wonder. Command's biggest asset is his compete and his work ethic. He's a highly coachable player who doesn't stop skating, is relentless on the forecheck and is hard to shut down when he's at his best. Those alone are why he's adjusted so well at every level, and why he continues to develop at a fast rate.
Command had 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points in 30 games with Örebro HK's U20 team, showcasing his skill as an aggressive, gritty and talented center who is versatile, driven and high-energy.
He has quick hands, takes good care of the puck and has a high hockey IQ that helps him get to the high-danger areas or find his teammates in perfect position. While he needs to work on his skating, he can drive to the net and has good edges, and his positioning is another one of his strengths.
Coming in at 6-1, 187 pounds, Command uses his frame to his advantage and, while he'll get bigger and stronger over time, he doesn't shy away from physicality by any means, can help out defensively and makes good reads and make his opponents pay.
Projected to go in the middle of the first round, Command is certainly a player to keep an eye on, and a reliable center who can add needed depth for the Capitals in that area.