Capitals 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Center Oliver Suvanto

The Capitals could elect to take the 6-foot-3 pivot if he's still available at No. 16.
The Washington Capitals have two aces up their sleeve entering the 2026 NHL Draft with two first-rounders, with that primary selection being at No. 16. And, if the team holds onto that pick, one name that could be an option is center Oliver Suvanto.
Suvanto, a Finnish pivot, is the No. 3 ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting. He projects as a reliable, middle-6 center at the highest level.
Fresh off a point-per-game season with Tappara's U18 team, Suvanto spent just three games with the U20 club before making the full-time jump to Liiga, the top flight of professional hockey in Finland.
Through 48 games playing against grown men, he had two goals and nine assists for 11 points while taking on second-line minutes. He also appeared in a playoff game.
Suvanto is a big-bodied, two-way center who excels in a shutdown, defensive role and can complement the offense. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound pivot is a strong skater with a high hockey IQ and good awareness, using his frame and stick to win 1-on-1 battles.
He's strong around the boards, stays in position and supports his defensemen and has good hands that allows him to make good plays. While he's not the flashiest playmaker or goal scorer, he can get to the gritty, dangerous areas to generate opportunities and is strong at the net-front.
While his skating and consistency need work, he's a player that'll more than come into his own and find success and a large role at the highest level.
Washington is known to take the best player available rather than prioritize position, but Suvanto's upside and potential makes him a surefire selection, especially if he's still available in the middle of the first round.