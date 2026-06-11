Capitals 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Defenseman Malte Gustafsson

The Capitals could bring in a big, shutdown defenseman come draft time.
The Washington Capitals are still figuring out what their strategy will be going into the 2026 NHL Draft, as they can hold onto their two first-rounders or choose to use them as trade chips.
If they do hold onto the No. 16 and No. 18 selections, there are a number of names to keep an eye on, and one is defenseman Malte Gustafsson.
Gustafsson is ranked No. 7 among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting, and is a big-bodied defenseman who could be a major asset to have within the organization.
The Swede made the jump to the SHL, the top flight of hockey in his home country, with past season after time with the U18 and U20 teams. In 27 games with HV71, he had three assists and four penalty minutes playing against grown men. He also wore the "A" for the Sweden U18 team, putting up 12 points in 16 total international games and wearing the "A."
Gustafsson, who comes in at 6-foot-4, 203 pounds, plays an aggressive, shutdown game, using his vision, pinches and gap control to make the right decisions. He's a smooth, mobile skater who can throw the body and make his opponents pay, and at the same time, he kills plays and breaks them up with efficiency.
"Big, two-way defender, likes to use my size, my length to shut down players," Gustafsson said of his game at the combine. "Be tough and be physical, use my skating and play all situations and concentrate on both ends."
He could stand to get stronger and clean up different areas of his game, but did a good job transitioning to the faster, higher-intensity that the SHL had to offer.
As one of the top defensemen available in this year's draft class, the Capitals could certainly take him if he happens to fall to the middle of the first round, as he packs a lot of promise with his physicality but also hopes to add more offense to his overall game.
The 2026 NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo.