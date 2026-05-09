Capitals 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Defenseman Ryan Lin

The Capitals could look to select a defenseman in the first round, and Ryan Lin brings quite a bit to the table.
The Washington Capitals enter the 2026 NHL Draft at an advantage, with two first-round picks and quite a few options to work with. But, if they choose to use those picks, they could bolster its prospect pool, and one name they could snag at No. 16 is defenseman Ryan Lin.
Lin, a right-handed defenseman from the WHL's Vancouver Giants, checks several boxes for the Capitals, and will be a sought-after name in the middle to late first round as the No. 16 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.
The 18-year-old blueliner has risen to prominence as one of the NHL's top defensive prospects. Through 53 games this past season, Lin picked up 14 goals and 43 assists for 57 points, and had six points in five games for Team Canada at the the U18 World Junior Championships for Canada.
Lin has spent the last couple of years becoming a dynamic offensive defenseman who possesses a high hockey IQ and endless creativity. He has great vision and awareness, and he's able to get to the high-danger areas and make plays happen seemingly out of nothing as he joins the rush every chance he can. Combine that with his booming shot, smooth skating and instincts, and he's able to make quite a bit happen when he's on the ice.
While he's lethal in transition, he's also able to shut things down in his own end, possessing good gap control and reading the ice well. He's able to anticipate the next play and, despite being just 5-foot-11, he battles hard for the puck.
Lin can also play a number of roles, being an impact player at 5-on-5 and logging minutes on special teams. He could stand to get bigger and stronger, but that'll come with time as he continues to develop, and he'll get meaningful experience as he heads to the NCAA next season and joins the University of Denver.
With Cole Hutson most recently joining the mix, Lin would bring some more offensive firepower and depth on the right side, an area that D.C. would benefit from adding more to.
Over the last few seasons, the Capitals have used their first-round selections to bring in more depth on the wings, so they do have the flexibility to shift to defense, and Lin would be a strong selection that could join Hutson as a top catalyst on the blue line for years to come.