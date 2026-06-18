Capitals 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Defenseman Tommy Bleyl

The Capitals could pick up another solid RHD with Bleyl, who led all QMJHL defenders in scoring this past season.
The Washington Capitals have quite a bit to consider as they enter the 2026 NHL Draft, as they own the No. 16 and 18 picks and can either use them as trade chips or add to their prospect pool.
If they choose the latter, there will be a plethora of talent there in the middle of the first round, and one potential option to watch is defenseman Tommy Bleyl.
Bleyl is one of the most talented defensemen available in this year's draft and is ranked No. 17 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
The 18-year-old is known for his finesse and ability to create space and offense from the blue line. His speed, skating and stickhandling helps him fake his opponents out while he takes over the ice and works well in transition. Standing at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Bleyl could stand to add some size, but that will come with time, and he also needs to show that his skill translates to dominant 5-on-5 play and the pro level.
Bleyl's draft stock soared this past season after a strong rookie campaign in the QMJHL, where he had 13 goals and 68 assists for a league-leading 81 points in 63 games with the Moncton Wildcats. He also posted a plus/minus rating of plus-58, while the Wildcats went 50-10-4.
The New York native will play major junior hockey for one more year before heading to the NCAA, where he'll continue his development with Michigan State University.
Washington needs to add more depth down the right side, and Bleyl can not only help with that, but give the team a strong offensive defenseman capable of running a power play and providing offense.