Capitals 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Defenseman Tommy Bleyl

The 18-year-old is known for his finesse and ability to create space and offense from the blue line. His speed, skating and stickhandling helps him fake his opponents out while he takes over the ice and works well in transition. Standing at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Bleyl could stand to add some size, but that will come with time, and he also needs to show that his skill translates to dominant 5-on-5 play and the pro level.