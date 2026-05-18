Capitals 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Forward JP Hurlbert

The Capitals have the No. 16 and No. 18 picks in the first round, and Hurlbert has a lot that he brings to the table.
The Washington Capitals have quite a bit to consider entering the 2026 NHL Draft, but with two first-round picks at No. 16 and 18, they'll also have its fair share of prospects to choose from if they elect to hold onto those picks.
Next up on our list of top possible draft targets is forward JP Hurlbert.
Hurlbert is coming off a breakout rookie year with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers. He's primarily a winger, though on occasion, he can play center, and was ranked No. 12 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
After years playing AAA hockey in his native Texas with the Dallas Stars Elite team and spending one year in the U.S. National Team Development Program, Hurlbert made the jump to the CHL this season and busted out onto the scene.
Through 68 games with the Blazers, Hurlbert picked up 42 goals and 55 assists for 97 points, the fourth-most in the WHL, along with 45 penalty minute. He also wore the "A" and played an important leadership role on and off the ice, and also had three points in four playoff games with Kamloops.
Hurlbert's biggest asset is his shot. He's able to get the puck off his blade quickly and accurately, and can score from just about anywhere off any kind of pass. He's also able to get in position quickly, plays with pace and can make plays happen at 5-on-5 and on the power play.
The 6-foot, 183-pound forward is offensive-minded, but versatile and able to read the ice extremely well. He has a high hockey IQ, good hands and a lot of creativity, and he demands the puck on the forecheck.
While he could stand to get stronger and faster — he can be pushed to the outside at times — he doesn't shy away from physicality, makes fast decisions and has the work ethic and compete to be successful at the highest level. He also needs to improve his two-way game and skating.
Hurlbert is committed to Michigan, and the NCAA will surely work wonders for his development as he fine-tunes different areas of his game.
While he could drop later in the first round, Washington has taken its chance on breakout rookies before, most recently Terik Parascak at No. 17 in the 2024 NHL Draft.
Ultimately, though, his shot, offensive instincts and ability to spark a power play, along with his work ethic, leadership and attitude, make him a promising player to watch and someone who could be on the Capitals' radar.