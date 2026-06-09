Capitals 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Winger Adam Novotný

The Capitals could consider Adam Novotný, a physical power forward who's a force to be reckoned with.
The Washington Capitals have some options to consider going into the 2026 NHL Draft, as they hold the No. 16 and 18 picks that can be used as trade chips or used to bolster the team's already-strong prospect pool.
If they choose the latter, another name to keep an eye on is winger Adam Novotný.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound winger is a versatile, physical forward who can play on either side and was ranked No. 14 by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters.
Novotný is coming off an impressive rookie OHL campaign with the Peterborough Petes, where he had 34 goals and 31 assists for 65 poins in 58 games. Before that, he played two seasons with Mountfield HK in the Czech Extraliga, the top flight of hockey in his native country, against grown men.
The power forward is a force to be reckoned with on the ice. He uses the body to protect the puck and take advantage of time and space, will throw his weight around and battle for inside position and do what it takes to get to the high-danger areas. Combine that with his strong skating ability, and he's able to generate chance after chance thanks to his style of play.
Not only that, but Novotný loves to shoot the puck and wreak havoc on the forecheck, making him a true asset to have on offense.
On the other side of his game, his passing could stand to improve, along with his two-way overall play if he wants to succeed at the highest level. However, those skills come with time, and he certainly has the upside to make an impact.
Washington has taken a handful of wingers over the years, but will take the best player available when its on the clock, and Novotný packs promise and can be a strong addition to the prospect pool.