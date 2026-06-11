Capitals Can — And Should — Add Up Front This Offseason Regardless Of Ovechkin's Decision
The Capitals will have roughly $31.4 million in cap space to work with.
The Washington Capitals have their work cut out for them this summer, and it's bound to be busy over the next few weeks.
First up is the NHL Draft, where the Capitals have the No. 16 and 18 picks that can be used as trade chips or to bolster the prospect pool, followed almost immediately by the start of free agency on July 1. All the while, the front office is waiting on Alex Ovechkin's decision on whether or not he'll return for another season.
Ovechkin said at season's end that he's "pretty sure" he hasn't played his last NHL game, and told FONBET that he'll announce his intentions in July. General manager Chris Patrick also said that Ovechkin has earned the time and space to make that decision, and that the organization has contingency plans in place depending on what he elects to do.
Regardless of his decision, though, the Capitals can — and should — be adding another piece, specifically on the top-6. That is what Patrick has his sights set heading into the summer.
"We'll explore everything, and try to get the best player we can get for those positions... for what we think fits with our team and what we need," Patrick said at the end of April.
The Capitals have roughly $31.35 million in projected cap space going into next season, per PuckPedia, awhich Washington in a solid position and offers quite a bit of flexibility to make a move this offseason, even if Ovechkin re-signs.
Ovechkin himself also said that if he returns, one priority for him is that the Capitals remain legitimate contenders for a Stanley Cup, and if that's going to be the case, then the team needs to bring in more help on the top-6.
That said, Capitals need another proven winger to not only bolster production at 5-on-5, but on the power play, where the team is bound to benefit from a new look with Ray Bennett now at the helm. Those types of names also help in overtime and shootout scenarios, another area where D.C. has struggled.
It will also help Washington prepare for the next era without Ovechkin.
Looking at free agency, the market may be a bit thin up front, meaning that Patrick may have to take a look at the trade market, or potentially try to make a splash in the form of an offer sheet. There are names that will continue to emerge as the offseason goes on, so certainly, more will become apparent over the coming weeks.