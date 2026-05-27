Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin Says He'll Have Decision On NHL Future In July In FONBET Interview
The Capitals captain spoke with FONBET at the Russian Cup Superfinal and said he'll have a decision on whether to return in July.
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is still deciding on his NHL future, but expects to have that decision at some point July.
Ovechkin, who flew home back to Moscow earlier in the month, attended the Russian Cup Superfinal between Spartak and Krasnodar, where he sat down with FONBET's Vladislav Radimov, Dmitry Alenichev, Andrey Tikhonov for an interview.
When asked about whether he'd return for another year, Ovechkin said he's still pondering his options.
"I haven't decided yet," Ovechkin said, per translation.
FONBET followed up asking when he'd have a decision, to which Ovechkin replied that he's not hiding anything and will decide over the next couple of months.
"It's no secret. What's the secret? (I'll have that decision) in July, I'm for sure," Ovechkin said.
Ovechkin's contract expires on July 1, when NHL Free Agency opens. General manager Chris Patrick had said it that it would be "ideal" to know Ovechkin's plans going into the draft, but that the team is comfortable giving him all the time he needs to make a decision.
"He's earned the right to do the process how he wants to, and we'll just work with (when) we get information," Patrick said in April.
The 40-year-old just wrapped up his 21st NHL season, where he led the Capitals in scoring with 32 goals and 64 points. Washington narrowly missed out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Back in April, Ovechkin said that he is "pretty sure" he hasn't played his final NHL game, but said that he'll take the time to make that decision on his future and take multiple factors into account.
One of those priorities for him will be seeing the Capitals remain a legitimate contender.
"If I want to come back, it have to be a decision on, first of all, we’re going to make the playoffs and we have to fight for a Cup. That’s probably the biggest thing," Ovechkin said. "Otherwise, if you take different scenarios, like family-wise, health-wise, but team-wise, this is the most important thing for me.”
Ovechkin also noted that, as he gets older, it becomes more difficult to keep up with the everchanging speed of the league, and that he'll have to work hard in the offseason to be ready if he does come back.
"In the summer, you have to work your ass off to get better and be in shape. When you're 20, it's no big thing. When you're 40, it's harder and harder."