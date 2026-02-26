Logo
Capitals Explain Decision To Waive Milano, Praise Forward As He Heads To Hershey: 'Never Once Pouted... He's Worked His Ass Off'

The Capitals had to make a roster move to open up space.

ARLINGTON, V.A. — It wasn't an easy decision for the Washington Capitals to waive Sonny Milano.

Washington had to free up a roster spot, and ultimately, it was the 29-year-old, who had four goals and four assists in 31 games and spent the majority of the time as a healthy scratch, who was the odd man out.

As he heads to Hershey, where he'll get playing time and serve as a veteran leader on the roster, Carbery had nothing but good things about what he brings to the table.

"He's worked so hard, and he's been such a good teammate. He's done everything we've asked as a coaching staff," Carbery said. "He's never once pouted, had a negative attitude. He's worked his ass off in practice, and, like I said, done everything that we've asked. It's tough for him."

It hasn't been an easy road for Milano since he signed a three-year extension with the Capitals back in 2023; he missed all but three games last season due to a head injury and subsequent setback, and after making the team out of camp this season, couldn't keep his spot in the lineup.

Still, Carbery is proud of the work he's put in, and is looking forward to him getting more ice time in Hershey.

"After the year that he had last year — or lack thereof — his goal this summer was to get healthy, number one, and two was to make the Washington Capitals," Carbery said. "He hadn't played in so long, and he did exactly that. He had a great training camp, came in, played well, earned a spot. That wasn't given to him; he earned a spot, so I give him a lot of credit for that. Played well at times, and now just got to a spot where he's getting healthy now and having 14 (forwards), we had to make a decision."

