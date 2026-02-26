Capitals Explain Decision To Waive Milano, Praise Forward As He Heads To Hershey: 'Never Once Pouted... He's Worked His Ass Off'

"After the year that he had last year — or lack thereof — his goal this summer was to get healthy, number one, and two was to make the Washington Capitals," Carbery said. "He hadn't played in so long, and he did exactly that. He had a great training camp, came in, played well, earned a spot. That wasn't given to him; he earned a spot, so I give him a lot of credit for that. Played well at times, and now just got to a spot where he's getting healthy now and having 14 (forwards), we had to make a decision."