Capitals Explain Starting Logan Thompson For 10th Straight Game: ‘All Hands On Deck’

“It’s not ideal him playing this many games in a row. It’s not ideal that Chucky hasn’t played in a while. I don’t like that. I know he’s an unbelievable teammate, but deep down he wants to play games,” Carbery said. “Even for management of fatigue and whatnot, it’s not ideal. But at the same time, this is all hands on deck, and we have to find a way to get two points tonight.”