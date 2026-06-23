Capitals Finally Make Their Big Splash With Jordan Kyrou — And It's The Perfect Fit
The Capitals brought in Kyrou for Connor McMichael, Milton Gästrin and the No. 16 pick.
It's been a long wait for the Washington Capitals, who have kept their eyes on the market and have been shopping for the perfect top-6 addition for quite a while. And finally, on Tuesday, they found their guy with Jordan Kyrou.
Washington acquired Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues in a big pre-draft move and paid the necessary price, shipping out RFA Connor McMichael, prospect Milton Gästrin and the No. 16 overall pick in return.
It's a heavy price to pay, but it's worth it for the Capitals, who got exactly what they were looking for.
Kyrou is a three-time 30-goal scorer, having hit that mark in three consecutive years from 2022 to 2025. Though he had a bit of a down year with the Blues this past season, putting up 18 goals and 28 assists for 46 points in 72 games as the whole team struggled, he led the way with 3.13 expected goals-for per 60 at 5-on-5.
He has shown his offensive prowess and upside over his career, hitting at least 67 points in four of his six full NHL seasons. He's a creative, crafty and speedy star forward who can score goals and puts himself in good positions to generate high-quality chances.
Washington needed more depth on the wing, and now, D.C. has even more fire power on the right side with Kyrou joining Tom Wilson and Ryan Leonard as top-6 options on the right side. Kyrou also adds a new look and X-factor to the power play, and he also has a career shootout percentage of 21.7, which gives Washington another option to use in a key area where it left several points on the table this past season.
The 28-year-old is also in the ideal age range that D.C. was looking for, as he is entering the fourth year of an eight-year contract and what general manager Chris Patrick called the "prime" of his career. He carries a $8.125 million AAV, though he's shown he's worth the price tag. Not to mention, the cap is rising and the team still has plenty of space to work with.
Bringing in Kyrou likely also appeals to captain Alex Ovechkin, who is still deciding on his NHL future and said remaining a contender will be a key factor in that choice.
As for the return, Washington can afford to part ways with those assets.
McMichael was a pending RFA who was due an extension, and though he's shown his upside, hadn't been able to maintain consistency or solidify his role within the organization.
The Capitals also have solid center depth, making parting ways with a prospect like Gästrin a bit easier. Then, when it comes to the No. 16 pick, Washington selects again at No. 18, so it still owns a first-round pick and will land a solid name at that point.
It also helps that Kyrou waived his NTC to come to D.C., per Monumental Sports Network's Tarik El-Bashir, so he's committed and ready to be here for the long haul.
In the end, this is the deal that the Capitals were looking for, and there's still work to be done this summer, but now, the team has its top asset in Kyrou.