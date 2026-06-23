Capitals Finally Make Their Big Splash With Jordan Kyrou — And It's The Perfect Fit

Washington needed more depth on the wing, and now, D.C. has even more fire power on the right side with Kyrou joining Tom Wilson and Ryan Leonard as top-6 options on the right side. Kyrou also adds a new look and X-factor to the power play, and he also has a career shootout percentage of 21.7, which gives Washington another option to use in a key area where it left several points on the table this past season.