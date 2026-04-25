Capitals Free Agents Have Interest In Returning, GM Patrick Says

The Capitals have a number of players who want to re-sign.
The Washington Capitals have a handful of free agents to address, and a number of them want to return to the Nation's Capital for 2026-27.
Per general manager Chris Patrick, the Capitals' pending free agents, including Brandon Duhaime, have a desire to re-sign. Alex Ovechkin, meanwhile, continues to ponder his NHL future.
"They all have interest in coming back, for sure," Patrick said. "We're still kind of early in our process here in the offseason."
In addition to Duhaime, David Kampf, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Timothy Liljegren are also unrestricted free agents, and Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre are RFAs. Sonny Milano, who was placed on waivers earlier in the season, is rumored to be headed overseas to play for SC Bern of the Swiss League, according to Swiss news outlet Watson.
Duhaime struggled at times this past season, putting up nine points and 78 penalty minutes in 82 games following his career year in 2024-25, but remains an integral part of the locker room and can play key minutes as a utility forward. Meanwhile, van Rimesdyk had 14 points in 68 games and was a plus-6, while being one of D.C.'s stronger players down the stretch.
Kampf and Liljegren, who were acquired at the trade deadline, didn't play much, but they are depth options going forward.
The Capitals are prepared to make the most of their cap space this offseason and will look to add another scoring forward while addressing the right side of the defensive corps with Rasmus Sandin out well into next year following ACL surgery. Meanwhile, several young players, including Ilya Protas and Ivan Miroshnichenko, are eyeing a full-time jump to the NHL next season.
That said, Patrick will continue to evaluate his pending free agents, and said that they've all proven that they can be integral to D.C.'s game plan going forward.
"I think they all show that they fit within our group and with how we use them," Patrick said. "So we'll continue working those decisions."
In addition to player decisions, Patrick and the front office will meet with Spencer Carbery to discuss his coaching staff and whether or not there will be personnel changes there.
Free agency opens on July 1.