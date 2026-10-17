Capitals Get Encouraging Update On Dubois, Sourdif Sits Due To Illness As Brodzinski Set To Make Season Debut vs. Devils, Roy Remains Out

Oct 17, 2026 3:07 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 3:07 PM
WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals got positive news on the Pierre-Luc Dubois front, as the center has officially returned to MedStar Capitals Iceplex after dealing with illness.
Per coach Spencer Carbery, Dubois was back at the facility on Saturday, with the plans to get back on the ice and skate for the first time. He is expected to rejoin the group this coming week, though he will miss his fourht straight game as the Capitals host the New Jersey Devils.
Washington placed Dubois on the injured reserve retroactive to last week in order to open a roster spot for Jonny Brodzinski, who is up with the team and making his season debut against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday with Justin Sourdif ailing and out. Dubois will be able to be activated at any time, though.
Brodzinski will slot in at center between Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Leonard on the fourth line.
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In other injury news, Matt Roy remains out and will miss his sixth straight game due to a lower-body injury he suffered against the Tampa Bay Lightning.